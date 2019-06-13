17:03
50 deputies sign initiative on lifting immunity of Almazbek Atambayev

Members of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation of the Parliament approved the initiative of the MP Kanat Isaev on setting up a commission to lift the immunity of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

The initiative was signed by 50 deputies. The leaders of all six parliamentary factions also signed the initiative.

Composition of the commission will be approved at the meeting of the Parliament on Wednesday, June 19, which will send the submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate a criminal case against Almazbek Atambayev on charges of consolidation of power and corruption.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the former head of state of his immunity and the status of ex-president.
