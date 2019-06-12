Parliament initiates lifting immunity of Almazbek Atambayev

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan decided to officially raise the issue of lifting the immunity of ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. Deputy Kanatbek Isaev announced this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, 40 deputies signed the official document. He suggested the Spokesman Dastanbek Dzhumabekov to submit the issue to the relevant committee for consideration.

Dastanbek Dzhumabekov did not respond to the offer and announced a break in the meeting.

Recall, several deputies at once criticized Almazbek Atambayev for his speech at a rally against corruption and demanded from the Prosecutor General’s Office to assess his actions.