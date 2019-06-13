Neighbor raped minor for 18 months in Tokmok city

A 41-year-old man had raped his minor neighbor for 18 months in Tokmok city. The girl is pregnant. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

«According to the 15-year-old girl, her neighbor, taking advantage of the fact that she was alone at home and threatening with death, raped her in November 2017. From that day on, the man systematically came to her when her mother and brothers were absent and forced her to have sex with him. She was afraid to tell about it to anybody,» the ministry reported.

She told about the rape only after the mother discovered her pregnancy. Noticing the growing belly, she took her to an ultrasound testing, where the girl was diagnosed with 23-24 weeks pregnancy.

Mother of the girl met with the neighbor, they agreed to perform an abortion in a hospital in Bishkek, but the man did not take the blame.

«He was detained on suspicion of rape of a minor in city’s hospital. The Tokmak City Court, when considering the detention sanction, took from the defendant a written undertaking not to leave the city until the end of the investigation. After the confrontation, the minor tried to commit suicide, she was taken to the hospital,» the Ministry of Labor said.

Employees of the ministry reportedly suggested the girl to live temporarily outside the family, because the mother put pressure on her daughter, but the girl and mother refused.