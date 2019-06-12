16:37
Deputies set up commission on lifting immunity of Almazbek Atambayev

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan set up a commission to lift immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. Deputy Iskhak Masaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the commission’s decision must be signed by two thirds of the parliament members and sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

«The Prosecutor General will send a submission to the Parliament on bringing Almazbek Atambayev to criminal responsibility. But these procedures should not have been done if the notorious 12th article from the Law on Guarantees of the President’s Activities would have been removed, as I suggested,» the deputy said.

«Actually, I do not understand why we are playing into the hands of Atambayev now? What for? It is unnecessary noise. Atambayev can be held responsible for his words and insults in a criminal or civil manner as an ordinary person. There are absolutely no obstacles for this,» Iskhak Masaliev explained.

Recall, several deputies criticized Almazbek Atambayev for his speech at a rally against corruption and demanded from the Prosecutor General’s Office to assess his actions.
