SCO Summit in Bishkek. Streets closed for traffic announced

Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan told what streets of Bishkek would be closed for traffic.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles will be introduced in Bishkek and Chui region from June 12 to June 14 during the Summit of the Heads of the SCO member states for the passage of delegations. The following streets will be blocked:

— Route from Manas airport along Fuchik Street to Zhibek Zholu Avenue;

— Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard;

— Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard to Chui Avenue;

— Chui Avenue to Manas Avenue;

— Manas Avenue and Ch. Aitmatov Avenue to the State Residence.

Due to the importance of the events held, the citizens are asked to treat the restrictions with understanding. In order to avoid traffic jams, everybody has to follow the rules of the road and culture of behavior on the roads, and not to leave cars along the streets mentioned above.
