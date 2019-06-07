Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov sues ex-President Almazbek Atambayev

SDPK chaired by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov appealed to the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek with a claim against the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he intends to take away the party’s seal and constituent documents from Almazbek Atambayev through court.

He recalled that Almazbek Atambayev has not been the head of the party since April 3 after the Ministry of Justice changed the information about the party’s chairman on its website.

The former president Almazbek Atambayev temporarily suspended his membership in SDPK, as well as his chairmanship. The decision was made in connection with the amendments to the law on Guarantees of President’s Activities.

One of the proposed norms says: a former head of state, if he or she is actively involved in politics and is a member of a party, is deprived of all privileges, in particular inviolability.