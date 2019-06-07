09:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov sues ex-President Almazbek Atambayev

SDPK chaired by Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov appealed to the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek with a claim against the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. Sagynbek Abdrakhmanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he intends to take away the party’s seal and constituent documents from Almazbek Atambayev through court.

He recalled that Almazbek Atambayev has not been the head of the party since April 3 after the Ministry of Justice changed the information about the party’s chairman on its website.

The former president Almazbek Atambayev temporarily suspended his membership in SDPK, as well as his chairmanship. The decision was made in connection with the amendments to the law on Guarantees of President’s Activities.

One of the proposed norms says: a former head of state, if he or she is actively involved in politics and is a member of a party, is deprived of all privileges, in particular inviolability.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Members of Almazbek Atambayev’s party to hold rally on June 8
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case
SDPK plans to participate in parliamentary elections 2020
SDPK ready to sue Almazbek Atambayev
Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case on re-registration of SDPK
Almazbek Atambayev suspends his chairmanship in SDPK party
Almazbek Atambayev to decide by himself when to apologize to journalists
Almazbek Atambayev offered to solicit truce several times, Jeenbekov refuses
Ex-lawyers of Tekebayev win case on lawsuit of Almazbek Atambayev
SDPK: White House is behind appeal of Raiymbek Matraimov
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek