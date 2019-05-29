Scuffle between schoolchildren ends with death of teenager in Bishkek

Scuffle between students of school No. 48 occurred the day before, which resulted in death of a 9th grade student. A reader informed 24.kg news agency.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek confirmed the information about the scuffle.

«On the night of May 28, a minor with serious injuries in an unconscious state was taken to the City Children’s Emergency Medical Care Hospital (the 3rd Children’s Hospital). Doctors immediately called the police. The investigative team left for the scene,» the police told.

According to the primary data, a scuffle between minors occurred near one of the Bishkek schools on May 27. Pre-trial proceedings under Article 138 «Causing grievous harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic were started. A forensic examination has been appointed, pre-trial proceedings are being conducted, we identify the participants of the fight," the police department reported.

A minor, born in 2003, died without regaining consciousness.