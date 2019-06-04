Orozo Ait date not to change

Date of Orozo Ait will not change. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Mufti of the country Maksat azhi Toktomushev appealed to the Muslims with a request not to succumb to the hype and not to break the fast.

«Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, India, Pakistan, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Japan, Dagestan, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and Syria are fasting until June 5. Orozo Ait is celebrated on June 5,» he said.

Some states celebrate Orozo Ait on June 4. Many people vigorously discuss violation of the rules of Ramadan month, believing that the moon came out tonight. Some of them posted on social networks that they have already completed the fasting.