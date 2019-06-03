Incredibly beautiful film about unique nature of Kyrgyzstan released

My Kyrgyzstan — an incredibly beautiful film about the unique nature of the country — was posted on YouTube channel Travel Video on June 2. The description says that this is a «short documentary about the homeland, one of the most unique mountain countries in Central Asia.»

The director of the project Nurlan Anarbaev told 24.kg news agency that the idea of ​​the film originated back in 2017. «At that time, there were a lot of videos of foreign tourists about our country, and the glossy videos of our production companies, in my opinion, could not convey the depth of emotions about our country,» he shared his opinion.

The trip to all seven regions of the republic took exactly one month. The film crew has covered almost 5,500 kilometers.

Nurlan Anarbaev also told that a project of 12 episodes would start on one of the local TV channels this fall. «It will be continued this year. I want to launch my tourist vlog. As for My Kyrgyzstan, we do not have a glance from above not to gnaw each other and not sell our land, not to kill our nature for the sake of minerals. People living in the mountains, very close to the mountains, are very hospitable. I want to thank the Community Based Tourism (CBT),» said the director.