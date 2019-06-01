Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy

Convicted leader of Ata Meken party Omurbek Tekebayev was hospitalized to the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

Omurbek Tekebayev was reportedly hospitalized for correction of treatment and examination.

From December 13, 2018 to January 9, 2019, he also underwent treatment at the Department of Neurology No. 1 of the National Hospital. After it, the leader of Ata Meken was sent to institution No. 47, where he was under the supervision of medical personnel.

In 2018, Omurbek Tekebayev was diagnosed with cardiac angina, atherosclerosis of the aorta and coronary vessels, hypertension of II degree of very high risk, nodular goiter and euthyroidism.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.