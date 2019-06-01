08:47
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Deputy Prosecutor of Naryn region resigns

Deputy Prosecutor of Naryn region Mairambek Akmataliev was arrested by the investigative team of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on suspicion of complicity in corruption. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

It is specified that he was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek on May 28. Mairambek Akmataliev agreed to cooperate with the investigation on May 29. Given the cooperation agreement, he was released with a written undertaking not to leave the city.

«The ex-prosecutor for the observance of laws in the bodies and institutions of the penitentiary system has been dismissed from the prosecution bodies at his own request. At present, pre-trial proceedings are ongoing,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in the case. The police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, the ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, the former Vice Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov and the ex-Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. Later, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released.
