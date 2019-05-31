Bishkek HPP breakdown. Four defendants released

Bishkek City Court completed consideration of an appeal against the verdict of the Pervomaisky District Court within a criminal case on a breakdown at Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.

Four of seven defendants were released from custody. Former First Deputy General Director of Electric Stations OJSC Berdibek Borkoev must pay to the state 300,000 soms as a fine. He got seven years and six months of suspended sentence with a probation period of three years.

Ex-Deputy Chairman of the National Energy Holding Nurlan Sadykov was fined 220,000 soms without a prison term, the former Technical Engineer of the HPP Nurgazy Kurmanbekov must also pay 220,000 soms, and the ex-Director of the HPP Omurkul uulu Nurlan was sentenced to a fine of 300,000 soms and released in a courtroom.

Earlier, they agreed to cooperate with the investigation and admitted their guilt.

The former head of Electric Stations OJSC Uzak Kadyrbaev, the former Head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, and the Executive Director of the project for modernization of the HPP Temirlan Brimkulov were sentenced to different prison terms and are in custody.

They did not admit their guilt and said in court: technical staff of the HPP was guilty of the breakdown, and the damage was not supported by any evidence.

Two former prime ministers Sapar Isakov and Jantoro Satybaldiev, and a deputy of the Parliament Osmonbek Artykbaev are also under arrest on charges of corruption during the modernization of Bishkek HPP.