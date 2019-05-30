Release of Aziz Batukaev. Former special prosecutor arrested

An employee of the Prosecutor’s Office was arrested in framework of a criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the prosecutor was a special prosecutor in 2013. Now, according to sources, he is working in the Prosecutor’s Office of Naryn region.

«By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, a preventive measure not related to detention was chosen,» the sources said.

Criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in the case. The police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva and the ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev on suspicion of falsification of documents and complicity in corruption. Later, Dinara Saginbaeva was placed under house arrest.