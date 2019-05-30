15:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Release of Aziz Batukaev. Former special prosecutor arrested

An employee of the Prosecutor’s Office was arrested in framework of a criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the prosecutor was a special prosecutor in 2013. Now, according to sources, he is working in the Prosecutor’s Office of Naryn region.

«By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, a preventive measure not related to detention was chosen,» the sources said.

Criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in the case. The police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva and the ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev on suspicion of falsification of documents and complicity in corruption. Later, Dinara Saginbaeva was placed under house arrest.
link:
views: 89
Print
Related
Aziz Batukaev’s release. Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov arrested
Illegal release of Batukaev: Ex-Health Minister placed under house arrest
Illegal release of Aziz Batukaev. Shamil Atakhanov arrested
Former Health Minister placed in pretrial detention center 1
Release of Aziz Batukaev. Ex-Minister of Health arrested
Three more doctors arrested in Bishkek within case on Aziz Batukaev’s release
Lawyer: There is no evidence of doctors' guilt in Aziz Batukaev’s case
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctor, lab technician taken into custody
Release of Aziz Batukaev: Doctors who diagnosed him with cancer arrested
Criminal case against kingpin Aziz Batukaev reopened
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan