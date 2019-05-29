First Longstop Date under strategic agreement on Kumtor extended

Centerra Gold Inc. announced that it has agreed with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to further extend the First Longstop Date under the Strategic Agreement for Environmental Protection and Investment Promotion previously entered into with the Government on September 11, 2017. Website of the company says.

The First Longstop Date is the date by which all conditions precedent to the completion of the Strategic Agreement are required to be satisfied and it has been repeatedly extended from May 31, 2019 to July 31, 2019.

“The Company will continue to work with the Government of Kyrgyzstan to satisfy the remaining conditions precedent and to complete the Strategic Agreement as soon as possible,” the statement says.