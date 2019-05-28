Kyrgyzstanis can transfer sadaqa al-fitr through payment terminals

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan can transfer sadaqa al-fitr to the account of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in RSK Bank. The muftyat reported.

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan with RSK Bank has developed an electronic system for transfer of donations from believers in the month of Ramadan.

Kyrgyzstanis may not bring the money to a mosque, but transfer it through ATMs, terminals and mobile banking of RSK Bank RSK24.

This year, the size of sadaqa al-fitr per each person is 1.6 kilograms of wheat, flour, raisins, or 3.2 kilograms of barley, dates. This is from 35 to 480 soms.