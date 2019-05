Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has determined the size of sadaqa al-fitr. Press service of the muftiyat says.

This year, sadaqa al-fitr is 1.6 kilograms of wheat, flour, raisins, or 3.2 kilograms of barley, dates.

As it is known, sadaqa al-fitr can be donated in form of a sum of money equivalent to the cost of these products.

SDMK stresses that food prices are unstable, so the Muslims have to pay attention to the weight of food products.