Driver of a Mercedes-Benz car hit a bicyclist in Bishkek. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department of the capital reported.

The traffic accident happened today at about 13.25 at the intersection of Kaynazarov and Profsoyuznaya Streets.

«The car was moving along Profsoyuznaya Street and at the intersection with Kaynazarov Street hit a 13-year-old bicyclist. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The car was placed on a car impound,» the traffic police reported.