Husband suspected of murder of 40-year-old Kyrgyzstani in Moscow

Body of a Kyrgyz woman killed in a rented apartment in Moscow was sent to Kyrgyzstan. Representative of the Kyrgyz diaspora in the capital of Russia Ulan Koshmatov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the woman, born in 1979, was killed on May 21. A native of Kyrgyzstan, whom she married a month ago, is suspected of her murder.

According to preliminary data, after the murder, he stole valuables and disappeared in an unknown direction.

«The killed had a daughter and a son. On the eve, by joint efforts, her body was sent to homeland,» Ulan Koshmatov said.