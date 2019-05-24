Mortality in traffic accidents on roads of Bishkek decreases by 6.5%

Mortality rate in traffic accidents on the roads of Bishkek decreased by 6.5 percent for 3 months. Deputy Head of the Main Traffic Safety Department Imanaly Sarkulov announced at the meeting of Onuguu-Progress parliamentary faction.

According to him, from March 4 to May 23, the number of traffic accidents in the capital decreased by 1.5 percent, and the death rate — by 6.5 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

Number of traffic accidents in Chui region reduced by 2.1 percent, the number of deaths decreased by 33.5 percent.

The number of traffic accidents decreased by 60-70 percent in the areas with installed video-recording cameras. Imanaly Sarkulov

For three months, the monitoring center has recorded 117,845 violations of the rules of the road. At least 77.3 million soms of fines were paid on 53,800 protocols.