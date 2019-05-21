Doctors hold rally at White House in Bishkek demanding salary increase

Doctors of Bishkek polyclinics hold rally at the White House.

«We are tired of waiting for a salary increase. The media, the president, the prime minister, and officials say that salaries of doctors have been increased, but they were not,» a gynecologist Aisalkyn Dzhunushalieva told.

She said that her salary is 11,000 soms, but she gets 8,000 soms.

Doctors are dissatisfied with introduction of mixed reception of patients.

«Colleagues underwent retraining for eight months, they have to pass exams soon, but many are afraid of mixed reception. For this reason, I refused to undergo retraining,» Aisalkyn Dzhunushalieva told.

The doctors also criticized the evaluation of work by indicators. According to them, under this system, their daily work is not evaluated.

«According to the indicators, I have to detect a 12 weeks pregnant woman and register her. And the fact that I will then examine her till the birth of a baby is not evaluated in any way. Will it not influence my salary?» Aisalkyn Dzhunushalieva asks.

The doctor added that their clinic refused such a system.

Participants of the rally demand a salary increase without conditions and removal of the indicators.

They are also dissatisfied with the optimization of polyclinics. Now, they have to go to the head office to get a certificate, and the nurses are forced to submit reports there every month.

The doctors addressed the President, the Prime Minister, the deputies of the Parliament, the Minister of Health with an open letter, in which they set out all the requirements and problems, but received no answer.

Recall, the Ministry of Health decided to unite the family medicine centers, creating four district family medicine center in Bishkek.