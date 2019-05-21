11:55
Safe City project: Government proposes to revise size of fines

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed to study the issue of adjusting fines for traffic rules violations. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The fines range from 1,000 to 5,500 soms in Kyrgyzstan. Tougher penalties have been set for the most socially dangerous violations, such as auto hooliganism, exceeding the allowed speed limit by 60 kilometers per hour, drunk driving.

Taking into account the public opinion and the initiative of the deputies of the Parliament, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev instructed the working group to consider the reasonability and effectiveness of the current amounts of fines. He is convinced that before launching the next phases of Safe City in the regions of the country, it is necessary to analyze the interim results of the project in the capital and ensure better work in the future, taking into account all realities.

Recall, the Code of Violations, in which new fines for violation of traffic rules were set, were adopted in 2017. The document entered into force on January 1, 2019.

A 50% discount is applied in case of payment of a fine within 15 days since receipt of the notice.
