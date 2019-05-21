Petroleum products start rising in price in Kyrgyzstan

Prices of some types of petroleum products have grown in Kyrgyzstan from April 19 till May 17, 2019. The Ministry of Economy reported.

For the month, price of A 92 gasoline grew by 0.13 som, or 0.33 percent, and diesel fuel — by 0.3 som, or 0.68 percent. At the same time, the price of A 80 gasoline decreased by 0.56 som, or 0.19 percent.

Earlier, the Association of Oil Traders warned about a gradual increase in prices of fuel and lubricants by 10-15 percent, depending on the type of fuel, in May in the market of Kyrgyzstan.