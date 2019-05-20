19:00
Weather alert: Drop in temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan

A drop in air temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations sent out a weather alert.

According to the ministry, the weather will change dramatically on the territory of the republic on May 22 and May 23. Rains, thunderstorms, snow and hail in mountainous regions are expected in many regions of the republic.

Rain is forecasted in Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions. The wind speed in these regions will reach 4-9 meters per second, and in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions — 15-20 meters per second.
