Military Prosecutor's Office arrests SCNS employee for extortion of 350,000 soms

Officers of the Military Prosecutor’s Office arrested an employee of the State Committee for National Security for taking a bribe. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the SCNS employee extorted 350,000 soms. He was caught red-handed while receiving 50,000 soms.

«The special operation was carried out by officers of the Military Prosecutor’s Office jointly with the Security Service of SCNS. The detainee was taken to the temporary detention center of the State Committee for National Security,» the sources reported.

Press center of SCNS is not available for comment.