Imankadyr Rysaliev resigns from post of head of Open Government

Imankadyr Rysaliev resigned from the post of head of the Secretariat of the National Open Government Forum. He told reporters.

He made the decision to voluntarily leave the post only after the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev publicly stated that Imankadyr Rysaliev should do this.

According to Imankadyr Rysaliev, he sent a statement to the Government and the OSCE.

Earlier, the head of Government recommended the Head of the OSCE Programme Office to dismiss the scandalous gray figure from this post.

Imankadyr Rysaliev turned out to be at the center of the scandal after the general public became aware of the lobbying by officials of the project on creation of another state-owned cellular operator KT Mobile. Rysaliyev’s son was registered as a Deputy Director at the non-working company and had the highest salary.

«We confirm that the head of the Secretariat of the International Organization Open Government, Imankadyr Rysaliev, is brother-in-law to the Prime Minister. However, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev until recently was not aware that his son Ernazar is the Deputy Director of KT Mobile. In this situation, the head of government believes that he should leave his post,» officials of the Government admitted.

Earlier, it was decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of the company KT Mobile after the scandal with the participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. It became known at the meeting of the commission that Imankadyr Rysaliev threatened the head of MegaCom cellular company.