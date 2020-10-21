City Hall of Bishkek joins Open Government Partnership initiative

Bishkek City Hall has joined the Open Government Partnership Local initiative (OGP). Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the City Hall passed a two-stage competition, as a result of which 92 cities from all over the world were selected. «The victory of Bishkek in this competition is based on the practice already adopted by the capital of interacting with the townspeople to ensure transparency of its activities,» the City Hall said.

The Open Government Partnership aims to bring local governments and civil society together to create more transparent, inclusive, open and responsive communication.

The City Hall reminded that Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the Open Government Partnership initiative since 2017.