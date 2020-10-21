12:11
USD 81.21
EUR 95.67
RUB 1.04
English

City Hall of Bishkek joins Open Government Partnership initiative

Bishkek City Hall has joined the Open Government Partnership Local initiative (OGP). Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the City Hall passed a two-stage competition, as a result of which 92 cities from all over the world were selected. «The victory of Bishkek in this competition is based on the practice already adopted by the capital of interacting with the townspeople to ensure transparency of its activities,» the City Hall said.

The Open Government Partnership aims to bring local governments and civil society together to create more transparent, inclusive, open and responsive communication.

The City Hall reminded that Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the Open Government Partnership initiative since 2017.
link: https://24.kg/english/170114/
views: 111
Print
Related
Imankadyr Rysaliev resigns from post of head of Open Government
Process of opening data on 12 pilot state bodies launched in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan in OGP: Citizens must demand disclosure of data from authorities
OGP in Kyrgyzstan: openness may improve living standards of population
Kyrgyzstan in OGP: Government should directly communicate with citizens
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev tells about Open Government in Georgia
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to participate in Open Government summit
Popular
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan Six Kyrgyzstanis try to illegally cross state border with Kazakhstan
21 October, Wednesday
11:55
CEC of Kyrgyzstan intends to spend over 450 million soms on repeat elections CEC of Kyrgyzstan intends to spend over 450 million som...
11:46
HRW: Gender based violence is pervasive issue in Kyrgyzstan
11:33
Repeat parliamentary elections to be held on December 20 in Kyrgyzstan
11:18
10 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:11
Five people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan