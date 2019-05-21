Imankadyr Rysaliev asks to exclude him from Sanarip Kyrgyzstan working group

«I wrote a letter of resignation and asked the President of the country to exclude me from the working group on implementation of the concept of digital transformation Sanarip Kyrgyzstan,» Imankadyr Rysaliev said to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made because of the hype that arose around his name. The Prime Minister’s brother-in-law claims that he decided to withdraw from the working group in order not to discredit the very idea of ​​"Digital Kyrgyzstan.«

«Everything that is happening around my name right now is a fake. In addition, I am really brother-in-law of the head of Government. To avoid any complaints, I made this decision. I did it myself. Nobody asked me or force me. I have experience, knowledge. I will be like bloggers, members of non-governmental organizations, civil society. I will be an active citizen without any government positions,» Imankadyr Rysaliev stressed.

He refuted the data that he received a salary of €5,000 as a head of the Secretariat of the Open Government.

«I worked under a contract with OSCE to launch Open Government program. It was necessary to adopt a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, go there, form a National Forum, prepare a national action plan, adopt a provision. There were a lot of procedures that needed to be accelerated. They could not do it for 2 years. I signed a contract with the OSCE and from June to December 28, 2018 I received a salary of €950 per month. From January 2019 until recently, I worked on a voluntary basis,» Imankadyr Rysaliev told.

At the same time, he stressed that he himself wrote a letter of resignation and asked members of the National Forum to select another candidate for the position of the head of the Open Government Secretariat. This is due to the hype that has arisen around his family ties with the Prime Minister.

After a scandal with the participation of relatives of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the Parliament decided to create a deputy commission to study the activities of KT Mobile company. It became known at a meeting of the commission that Imankadyr Rysaliev threatened the head of the cellular company MegaCom. After the hype that had arisen, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers spoke out for resignation of his brother-in-law Imankadyr Rysaliev. The relative of the Prime Minister resigned only after it.