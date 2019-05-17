Former Health Minister placed in pretrial detention center 1

Former Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Saginbaeva was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until June 26. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the judge of the Pervomaisky District Court Adylbek Subankulov the day before.

«In addition to Dinara Saginbaeva, a preventive measure was also chosen for the ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev. He was also placed in the pretrial detention center until June 26,» the police said.

Criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are also involved in the case. The police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva and the ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev on suspicion of falsification of documents and complicity in corruption.