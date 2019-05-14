Judge accused of abuse of office in Kyrgyzstan

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov approved an indictment in a criminal case against a former judge of Alamedin District Court of Chui region.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, the criminal case was initiated against this judge on November 11, 2016, under a number of articles of the Criminal Code, including «Abuse of office.»

It was found out that the judge considered the claim for recognition of the right of private ownership of state land, allocated for temporary use for 49 years to an individual, and made a deliberately unjust decision in his favor. As a result, the state suffered damage of 89,808,400 soms.

The criminal case was sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek for consideration on the merits.