Participants of Immortal Regiment march gather in Bishkek at South Gate.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department, up to 40,000 citizens can take part in the march. It is expected that the column will grow along the movement route. Immortal Regiment will march from the South Gate to Victory Square. The length of the route is 7 kilometers.

Participants of the march will carry the portraits of their relatives and loved ones who died in the World War II. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also participate in the march.