16:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Monument to Hero of Soviet Union opened in Jalal-Abad region

A monument to Vasily Krikun, a native of Oktyabrskoye village, who participated in the Great Patriotic War, Hero of the Soviet Union, and holder of the orders of the Patriotic War was opened today in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan.

He was born in 1918, went to the front line with his countrymen. In October 1943, in a battle near Melitopol, sergeant Krikun replaced the deceased troop commander, personally raised the subunit and achieved important strategic heights. For this feat, Krikun was awarded the title Hero of the Soviet Union and the Order of Lenin. After the war, he lived in Tash-Kumyr, then in Novosibirsk, where he worked at Sibselmash plant. He died in 2007.

Local residents, military, representatives of district authorities, Consulate of Russia, Orthodox and Muslim priests, who read memorial prayers, gathered for the opening ceremony.

The installation of the monument is an initiative of the deputy of Bagysh local council Kazbek Kaldybaev, who noted: «We are proud of the feats of our fellow villagers. We bring up children, youth based on their example. Funds for the monument were collected by the whole village.»
link:
views: 29
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan starts payment of one-time assistance to Great Patriotic War veterans
Kyrgyzstan runs “Let's Preserve Victory Monuments - Kyrgyzstan!” campaign
Great Patriotic War veterans to get 20,000 soms each from President
356 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan asks CIS countries to look after war graves
Only 95 participants of the Great Patriotic War left in Bishkek
WWII veterans to get 10,000 soms from Bishkek City Administration
Memorial to dead soldiers of Panfilov division opened near Volokolamsk
Authorities can’t find money for families of killed in Great Patriotic War
Kyrgyzstan pays tribute to killed, went missing on Great Patriotic War fronts
Popular
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located? Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport
Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict Portrait of Chingiz Aitmatov to decorate house in Dzhal-23 microdistrict
At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 At least 136 rallies held in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019