Bishkek hosts auction to raise funds for renovation of Union of Artists building

A charity art auction, organized by the Academician of the Eurasian TV Academy, a public figure, Assol Moldokmatova, took place in Bishkek.

The main goal was to raise funds for renovation of the historical monument — the building of the Union of Artists of Kyrgyzstan, which is in a deplorable state.

«The auction is a new event for Kyrgyzstan, but I decided to organize it to help the artists,» Assol Moldokmatova said.

Together with the Chairman of the Union of Artists Taalaibek Usubaliev they selected 20 paintings dated from 1963 to 2010. One of the private collectors had the work by the national artist Suymenkul Chokmorov «Batken Apricot,» which was sold for $ 2,000.

«Culture in the republic is in a stalemate situation. Why did it happen? It is funded from the state budget on a residual basis, and even this budget is sawed on the way to the artists. We have been losing spiritual values ​​for decades, and we want to catch up in a couple of years. It is necessary to pay attention to each area by turns: from the artistic and visual arts to ballet, opera, and drama,» the public figure said.

She believes that there should be an institution of patronage in the country, and artists should have managers who can present their paintings in the global space as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Askar and Ulugbek Salymbekov, Erlist Akunbekov, Gulzada Koshoeva, Gauhar Kasymova, former Foreign Minister Askar Aitmatov, Bakyt Esenkanov, Tamara Vorontsova and others were among the guests.

The total amount received at the auction from the sales of paintings is 370,000 soms.

