Fashion legend Vyacheslav Zaitsev to show his brightest works in Bishkek

A theatrical performance «Red Dior,» created on the basis of collections of the legendary fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, with participation of Russian models will take place in Bishkek on May 16 at Frunze restaurant.

«Red Dior» is the name given to the great couturier Vyacheslav Zaitsev in the Western press in Soviet times. Today, he is a «dinosaur of fashion,» an honored worker and a master.

Vyacheslav Zaitsev is a well-known trendsetter, for whom fashion is a real art. Each of his collections is a series of carefully thought-out and highly artistic images. In addition, the maestro is also a great connoisseur of many other art forms.

The fashion designer arrives in Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of an Academician of Eurasian TV Academy Assol Moldokmatova.

The program «Red Dior» combines music, plastique, acting and, of course, high fashion of world importance. Vyacheslav Zaitsev will bring his collections made in oriental style. Several outfits will be put up for sale.

In addition to the fashion show, there will be a buffet and drinks from the restaurant’s team.

Opening of an exhibition, photo galleries, breakfast with the couturier — at 11.00, show — at 19.00.

For information please call: 0772777999, 0551664466, 0555420004 (ticket delivery).

24.kg news agency is an information partner of the event.