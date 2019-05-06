Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Ramadan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on the beginning of the holy month Ramadan. Presidential press service reported.

«The month Ramadan, which our ancestors sacredly honored, has not lost its high value today. Ramadan is a time of spiritual purification and pure thoughts. It encourages every person to accomplish good deeds, teaches tolerance, mutual respect, charity and mercy,» the message says.

We should cherish and highly value the unity and solidarity of the people and peace in our land above all.

«Our duty is to behave nobly, to do good deeds: to give the good to relatives, friends and neighbors, to help the disadvantaged, to make family happy, to be socially active in order to improve the life of society,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Ramadan to bring well-being to every home, joy — to every family, peace, unity and prosperity — to Kyrgyzstan.