Financial police detain truck transporting fuel and lubricants without documents

KAMAZ truck transporting gasoline without accompanying documents was detained on Bishkek — Kara-Balta road. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the service, fuel and lubricants were in the tank truck. Driver of the truck told that he was transporting AI 92 gasoline without shipping documents.

«Measures to calculate damage caused to the state budget in the form of unpaid excise tax and other payments are being taken. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes continues inspections aimed at detection of similar facts throughout the country,» the message says.