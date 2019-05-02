13:45
Smuggling of gasoline for 1.2 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan tried to smuggle fuel and lubricants for 1.2 million soms into Kyrgyzstan through Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Renault Premium and DAF-TE trucks with semi-trailers arrived from Kazakhstan. Accompanying documents indicate «light distillate for specific processing processes.» At least 53 tons of gasoline were found in tanks during inspection of the vehicles. The cargo was seized.

The citizens together with the cargo were handed over to employees of the territorial subdivision of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic for further investigation.
