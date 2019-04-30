Green Party holds rally against uranium mining

Representatives of Green Party have gathered in Bishkek to protest against uranium mining. Earlier, a court banned their rally on Ala-Too square, justifying it by the fact that an event was planned there.

«Despite this, we hold the rally. We believe that we have right to it. As you see, there is no event on the square,» the party’s leader, Erkin Bulekbaev, said.

Protesters are waiting for residents of Balykchy, who gathered in Maxim Gorky park.

Recall, YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the head of government ordered to suspend any work at the field until the conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of investors Andrey Akimov told reporters that after the protests began, the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced revocation of the license from YurAsia company.