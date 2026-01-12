USSR's uranium legacy: IAEA approves cleanup plan for Central Asia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a new strategy for the reclamation of uranium waste in Central Asia, spanning up to 2030.

The strategic plan covers Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan and provides for cooperation with international financial and specialized organizations. The document aims to gradually clean up and restore areas affected by uranium mining during the Soviet era.

The updated total cost of the program is estimated at €113 million. This includes construction and engineering work, project management, a contingency reserve, and additional program costs. The calculations are based on existing contracts and current cost estimates.

The new strategy also applies to sites with relatively low environmental and socio-economic risk, which were previously not prioritized. Under bilateral agreements, Russia is providing €21.4 million for reclamation of such sites in Kyrgyzstan and €15.6 million for similar projects in Tajikistan.

The IAEA believes that implementing the new plan will help avoid project duplication, increase transparency in ongoing work, and attract additional international support for the complete cleanup of uranium waste in the region.