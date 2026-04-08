Reclamation of uranium mining sites completed in Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Kanatbek Chynybaev, met with a Rosatom delegation led by Nikolai Spassky. The ministry’s press service reported.
Key attention during the talks was paid to the results of the interstate program for the reclamation of territories affected by uranium mining. Rosatom representatives announced its successful completion in 2025 and noted significant progress in eliminating uranium legacy sites in Kyrgyzstan.
The parties also discussed promising areas for further cooperation and confirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership.
The reclamation of territories affected by uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan was implemented as part of an international program involving Rosatom, the EU, and several donors.
The program covered uranium legacy sites—tailings ponds and waste heaps left over from the Soviet era. The main work was conducted in Mailuu-Suu, Min-Kush, Shekaftar, and Kadzhi-Sai—regions with elevated environmental and radiation risks.