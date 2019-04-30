14:04
Mercedes-Benz and fuel tanker collide on Bishkek-Osh highway

One person was killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway. The Traffic Safety Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

A fuel tanker and a cargo-passenger Mercedes-Benz collided today at about 7.00 in the area of ​​ Shamaldy-Say town.

«As a result, five people were injured, one of them died in hospital. The rest of the victims were taken to the territorial hospital. The causes of the accident are being investigated. Traffic police continue working at the scene,» the department reported.
