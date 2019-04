A fire broke out on the territory of Ala-Archa state residence yesterday. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The fire occurred on the roof of the old building under reconstruction.

«The fire report was received at 14.55. Five fire brigades worked at the site. The fire was brought under control at 16.37 and was completely eliminated at 19.08. No victims and injured were reported,» the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.