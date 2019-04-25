18:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Preservation of Russian language in Kyrgyzstan demonstrates unity of peoples

«Preservation of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan as an official demonstrates unity of our peoples,» Murat Dzhumantaev, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, said at the 9th International Winners Forum «Great Victory Gained by Unity.»

The forum’s moderator, Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoy, introducing the President of the National Academy of Sciences, recalled that he himself was born in Kyrgyzstan.

Murat Dzhumantaev welcomed the forum participants on behalf of the Kyrgyz delegation and told about the role of Leningrad in the history of our country and Kyrgyzstanis in the Great Victory.

Almost 300 delegates from all countries of the post-Soviet space take part in the forum in St. Petersburg, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade: veterans of the Great Patriotic War, residents of besieged Leningrad and their descendants; government representatives; leaders of public organizations and search movements; historians; representatives of the creative intelligentsia and the media.
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Father of accused of terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro appeals to Putin
Kyrgyzstani with 4 children goes missing in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstani drowns in St. Petersburg
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev leaves for Russia to attend EEU summit
Digital economy, transit on agenda of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
St. Petersburg doctors save daughter of FIFA president
Native of Osh region – suspected organizer of terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
Russian tourist gets lost in Talas region, found in 7 hours
Children of Kyrgyz migrants unite into criminal groups
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work
Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek