Bishkek to host days of St. Petersburg

Days of St. Petersburg will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Tatyana Kuznetsova and the delegation of St. Petersburg discussed organizational arrangements. It is expected that the days will be held on April 6-9 as part of the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation and the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Presumably, the program will be divided into two blocks: business meetings (thematic round table discussions, business contacts exchanges, 11meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation) and cultural events of Russian artists for Bishkek residents,» City Hall reported.

In addition, it is planned to sign a roadmap for trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Bishkek City Hall and the government of St. Petersburg for 2020-2023. The Bishkek City Hall believes that this will enhance and deepen bilateral cooperation between the two cities.