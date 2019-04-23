President of Kyrgyzstan visits two schools

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited a school in Orok village, Sokuluk district, and school 59 in Bishkek. Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.
Both schools are 3-4 times overcrowded.
According to the director of the school 59 in Bishkek, Margarita Sitnikova, the school is designed for 400 students, and 1,212 children go to it. There are correctional classes. It is planned to build an additional building for 150 students.
The head of state talked to teachers and students, noting that internal migration contributes to overcrowding of the schools in Bishkek and Chui region, and stressed the need for the speedy implementation of projects for construction of additional buildings.
The Information Policy Department noted that more than 5 billion soms were returned from the fight against corruption in 2018.
«The Ministry of Finance will transfer the necessary amount for the construction of schools or additional buildings in Bishkek and Chui region. In the future, funds will be transferred to all regions of the republic, where there is a lack of secondary schools,» the department told.