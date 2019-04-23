President of Kyrgyzstan visits two schools

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited a school in Orok village, Sokuluk district, and school 59 in Bishkek. Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

Both schools are 3-4 times overcrowded.

Related news Some schools in Kyrgyzstan 300 percent overcrowded

Director of the school in Orok village Aigul Isakova told that the school, built in 1984, was designed for 320 students, and 1,910 students learn there in three shifts now. Due to overcrowding and lack of classrooms, children study in the basement of the building. The issue of construction of additional buildings is acute.

According to the director of the school 59 in Bishkek, Margarita Sitnikova, the school is designed for 400 students, and 1,212 children go to it. There are correctional classes. It is planned to build an additional building for 150 students.

The head of state talked to teachers and students, noting that internal migration contributes to overcrowding of the schools in Bishkek and Chui region, and stressed the need for the speedy implementation of projects for construction of additional buildings.

Related news About 20 percent of Bishkek schools have no indoor toilets

During the last visit to the schools, the president promised that the funds from the fight against corruption, which are transferred to the special account, would be spent on the construction of new schools or additional buildings.

The Information Policy Department noted that more than 5 billion soms were returned from the fight against corruption in 2018.

«The Ministry of Finance will transfer the necessary amount for the construction of schools or additional buildings in Bishkek and Chui region. In the future, funds will be transferred to all regions of the republic, where there is a lack of secondary schools,» the department told.