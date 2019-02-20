13:03
Registration for Nationwide Testing 2019 starts in Kyrgyzstan

Registration for the Nationwide Testing 2019 started in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for Evaluation in Education and Teaching Methods reported.

The registration, according to the center, will last until April 4.

The main test and each of the subject tests costs 320 soms.

The main test and at least one subject test is mandatory for an applicant, who wants to enroll in an institution of higher education at the expense of the budget.

«Subject tests are carried out in English, chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics and history. A school student can choose any number of subject tests, but graduates should take into account that «the more the better» principle does not work here,» the center informs.

Those who are outside of Kyrgyzstan must register the day before the test begins (that is, on May 14 or May 17).

Since 2012, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all universities (regardless of ownership) and to all departments (full-time — grant and contract, distance). Those who receive high points have the opportunity to study at a university at the expense of the budget.

Citizens of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan can participate in the test if they are applying for grant study in Kyrgyzstan on the basis of an international cooperation agreement in the field of education.
