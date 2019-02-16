Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved

The Government of Kyrgyzstan approved a plan of short-term measures to improve the environmental situation in Bishkek for 2019, developed by the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry. Press service of the state agency reported.

According to it, the plan consists of 12 points.

It is planned to improve the situation through raids in illegal parking places (near markets, large shopping centers, administrative and public buildings), traffic control of the central streets of the city, especially during rush hours, by traffic inspectors.

Particular attention is paid to public transport. In particular, it is proposed to reduce the number of minibuses in the center of Bishkek and replace them with large-capacity buses running on gas and trolley buses.

The plan provides for increased monitoring of the measurement of emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere from motor vehicles. New technologies were also not forgotten. Monitoring of objects that have a harmful impact on the environment will be carried out with the help of drones.

The control over economic entities, houses, saunas and bath houses should also be strengthened to prevent incineration of production wastes (garment industry, motor oils, plastic products, rubber, automobile tires) in furnaces and boilers.

«All the revealed facts of offenses regarding pollution of the environment, as well as violations of the Traffic Regulations, illegal parking lots, traffic jams will be sent to the relevant state bodies (State Ecological Technical Inspection, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Main Traffic Safety Department) for taking prompt measures to bring the responsible persons to administrative responsibility,» the state agency stressed.

Earlier, the director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov said at a press conference that the agency would hold a campaign among the population in order the people to abandon cars and use public transport.