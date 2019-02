The air condition in Bishkek is a matter of concern for environmental activists and citizens. Sometimes, smog in the city can be seen with the naked eye, so it’s not safe to stay outside on such days.

MoveGreen NGO and an activist from Almaty, Pavel Alexandrov, collected sensors for Bishkek and tied them to a map.

Average daily indicators are taken to calculate the level of pollution. The map also indicates the level of pollution online.

Data as of February 15, 8.30.