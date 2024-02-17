17:40
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a plan of priority measures to improve air quality in Bishkek for 2024–2025. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The document was drawn up to improve the environmental situation in the capital and reduce the harmful physical impact on the atmosphere, which causes adverse consequences for the environment and public health.

The need to develop the document is due to the fact that emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere have increased significantly in Bishkek in recent years.

Adoption of the plan will allow implementation of urgent and effective measures aimed at solving air pollution problems and will create the necessary conditions for the implementation of subsequent measures to improve air quality.
