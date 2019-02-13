Vice Prime Minister obliges officials to hold press conferences at Kabar only

The Government of Kyrgyzstan obliged all government agencies and administrative departments to hold press conferences only at Kabar state news agency. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Order of the Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova dictates: henceforth, all press conferences, briefings, round table discussions and other events with the participation of media representatives should be held exclusively at Kabar press center. State bodies received the letter from the government the day before.

24.kg news agency considers such a requirement as a violation of competition law, which provides equal opportunities for all participants in a particular professional sphere. The agency is sure that the absolute number of colleagues in the media sphere are of the same opinion.