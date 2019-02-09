Solar panels to be installed in Issyk-Kul region

Solar panels will appear in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the National Energy Holding reported.

Azamat Abdykadyrov, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Company, met with the mission of the Asian Development Bank, headed by Sohail Hasnie, Principal Energy Specialist.

The Asian Development Bank has a loan package for Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector for 2019. The amount of financing is specified.

The Energy Holding is considering the launch of a pilot project on installation of 10-20 megawatt solar panels in Issyk-Kul region to reduce the electricity shortage in the holiday season.

The parties agreed that the holding would form a list of the most pressing projects and, in the prescribed manner, submit them to ADB for a joint study of their feasibility and relevance.