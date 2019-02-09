15:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Solar panels to be installed in Issyk-Kul region

Solar panels will appear in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the National Energy Holding reported.

Azamat Abdykadyrov, Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding Company, met with the mission of the Asian Development Bank, headed by Sohail Hasnie, Principal Energy Specialist.

The Asian Development Bank has a loan package for Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector for 2019. The amount of financing is specified.

The Energy Holding is considering the launch of a pilot project on installation of 10-20 megawatt solar panels in Issyk-Kul region to reduce the electricity shortage in the holiday season.

The parties agreed that the holding would form a list of the most pressing projects and, in the prescribed manner, submit them to ADB for a joint study of their feasibility and relevance.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Solar panels to be installed at Bishkek boiler facility
ADB allocates $ 78 mln for construction of 2 sections of North – South road
Asian Development Bank lowers Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth forecast
Asian Development Bank allocates $ 641 million in loans and grants to Kyrgyzstan
Solar panels installed in Naryn region
Kyrgyzstan - country with moderate state debt level
Kyrgyzstan needs to diversify economy and find new sources of income
Prices in Kyrgyzstan to grow more than economy at year-end
ADB forecasts 3.5 percent economic growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Asian Development Bank to continue supporting Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured Man killed in traffic accident in Bishkek, three more injured
Furniture store burning in Bishkek Furniture store burning in Bishkek
Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant Raped by her father girl in Uzgen becomes pregnant
SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February SDPK without Atambayev movement plans to hold congress in February